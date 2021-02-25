More guests are expected to be announced ahead of Friday night's show

The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

Ryan Tubridy will be joined by Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, who will speak about his Golden Globe nomination, the differences between great TV and film making, and his greatest roles to date.

Singer Lesley Roy will be on the show to give her debut performance of Ireland’s 2021 Eurovision entry ‘Maps’ ahead of representing the country in the song contest this May.

Former Eurovision winners Linda Martin, Niamh Kavanagh, Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington will also be in studio for some very special musical performances.

Irish Paralympic athletes Ellen Keane, Colin Judge, Nicola Turner, Martin Gordon and President of Paralympics Ireland John Fulham will discuss their hopes for Tokyo this summer and the challenges of training in the midst of a pandemic.

Crispin Rodwell, president of the Press Photographers Association of Ireland, will be on the show to present a selection of images from this year’s PPAI Awards, and the Press Photographer of the Year will be announced live on air.

Further guests are expected to be announced on Friday, February 26 ahead of the show.

The Late Late Show airs Friday, February 26th on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.