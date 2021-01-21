Ryan Tubridy will be joined by a host of musical talent

The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed

The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

This Friday, Ryan Tubridy be joined by a host of talented performers, set to celebrate traditional Irish music.

Donny Lunny, Andy Irvine, Zoë Conway, Frankie Gavin, Louise Mulcahy, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Jim Higgins, Martin O’Connor, and Edel Fox will all be performing on the night.

Former director of the @FBI James @Comey, author Lisa Lawlor, and stars of Irish trad music including Donal Lunny, Zoë Conway, @andyk_irvine, @MuireannNic and Frankie Gavin join us this week on The #LateLate Show. pic.twitter.com/PZ5SkxhV5A — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) January 21, 2021

Following Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, Ryan will be chatting with former director of the FBI James Comey about the impact President Biden can make in the US.

He will also be discussing what the future holds for America, and for former President Donald Trump.

Ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Stardust Tragedy, author Lisa Lawlor will be appearing on the show to open up about the loss of her two parents in the fire that claimed 48 lives, leaving her orphaned as a baby.

Finally, Ryan will be chatting to Jeni Pim, the wife of Samaritans volunteer Nigel Pim, who sadly passed away from Covid-19 earlier this month at the age of 50.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One, Friday January 22nd at 9:35pm.