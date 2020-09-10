Our favourite telly duo will be on the show this Friday

The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

When Majella Moynihan blew the whistle on her treatment at the hands of her superiors in the Gardaí, she shocked the nation and won apologies from the Garda Commissioner and Minister for Justice.

On Friday night, Majella joins host Ryan Tubridy to share how she wouldn’t let that treatment break her, and why, despite everything that happened, hers is a story of hope.

Mary Trump, niece of US President Donald Trump, will also appear on the show to discuss her explosive book, what goes on at Trump family dinners, and why she firmly believes her uncle is out of his depth.

Later in the show, two-time Academy Award-winner and Hollywood royalty Jane Fonda will join Ryan to reminisce about her time in Northern Ireland, her illustrious career, and getting arrested last year while highlighting the climate crisis.

Popular presenting duo Ant and Dec will also be on the show to talk about discovering their Irish roots, as well as offering some behind-the-scenes tidbits from the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Dublin GAA star Bernard Brogan will be in studio too, and will be “getting pushed to his limits”.

As for music – Dublin band Stolen City will perform their single Coming Home, and there will also be a live performance in studio from The Academic, with their song Acting My Age.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday, September 11th, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

