The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

Ryan Tubridy will be joined by a host of famous faces for the second show of the new season, which takes place on Friday night.

First up, the presenter will be chatting to Ireland’s Paralympic heroes Jason Smyth, Ellen Keane, Nicole Turner, Gary O’Reilly, Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal about their success, their homecoming and their medals. Sports journalist Joanne O’Riordan will also be on the show.

Irish singer Samantha Mumba will talk to Ryan about raising her daughter in LA, why activism is important to her, the reality of life in the music business, living life on her own terms and her new role as a judge in talent series Last Singer Standing – hosted by Nicky Byrne.

Comedian Joanne McNally will be on the show to discuss on why her therapist ghosted her, being kicked off a celebrity dating website, life in London and why she has the spare key to Vogue William’s house.

Ireland rugby coach and Munster legend Paul O’Connell will open up about life on the sideline with Ireland, the new challenges he is facing now that he is back with the national team, his work with Barnardos, and the lessons he learned through sport.

Ryan will also be chatting to long-lost siblings who reunited over 50 years later through the help of DNA testing and the ITV programme Long Lost Family.

Orla Gartland will perform You’re Not Special Babe from her hit album Woman on The Internet on the night, and Hermitage Green will be premiering their new single Got to Give ahead of their forthcoming Irish concerts.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, September 10 at 9:35pm.