The line-up for the series finale of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything has been revealed.

This Saturday night on RTÉ One, actor and comedian Pat Shortt tells Angela about the time that Niall Horan sang Jumbo Breakfast Roll in Croke Park and chats about the Oscar buzz surrounding The Banshees of Inisherin.

He also describes how a group of Cork nurses asked Daniel Radcliffe to take their photo with Pat – instead of with Harry Potter – and when it comes to regrets, Pat admits he sleep- walked his way into some trouble during his tour days.

Meanwhile comedian Tom Allen talks about his love of formality, living at home until he was 38, nipple tassels and the way he used to dress up in Victorian clothing as a teenager (in a bid to distract from being gay…)

Oscar nominated actress Minnie Driver gives Pat some Oscar ceremony advice, reveals that she was pen pals with the magical Maeve Binchy, explains why they had to dig a ditch for her on the set of Circle of Friends and recalls the random time she weighed her pregnancy boobs in a supermarket!

The series finale of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything airs on December 3rd on RTÉ One at 9:30pm.