The line-up for Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything has been revealed

The second episode of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will air on Saturday, October 22 on RTÉ One at 9.30pm.

Comedian Jason Byrne will chat to the host about feeling wrecked at the age of 50, the time he asked Prince Charles for a drink, and the time his father punched a heckler at one of his gigs.

Angela will also share a cheeky snap of the time she and Jason dressed up in nappies.

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley will join Angela and Jason on the couch, speaking about her PTSD from Strictly Come Dancing, and sharing bras with her co-presenter Susie Dent.

Angela’s final guest on Saturday night is the multi-talented musician, Erica Cody – who reveals her hatred of feet, and her love of her pet tortoise Biggie.

Goss.ie caught up with Angela ahead of the return of Ask Me Anything – you can read her full, exclusive interview here.

The eight-part series will run until December 3.