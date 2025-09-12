The Late Late Toy Show date confirmed for 2025

Patrick Kielty kicked off his third season of The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The comedian opened the show with an emotional monologue, as he thanked fans for their support over the past few months following his shock split from Cat Deeley.

Patrick was joined by a star-studded panel of guests for his first show back – including Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, Mary Robinson – and also confirmed the date for this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

The Down native confirmed this year’s show will take place on Friday, December 5th, and told viewers to mark it in their calendars.

The popular programme promises to be as magical as ever, and RTÉ are looking for kids from all corners of the island to take part.

Performance auditions will take place in Dublin, while auditions for Toy Demonstrators will be held in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

The Deadline for Applications for Performers is Wednesday September 24th, and the deadline for Toy Demonstrators and the County Parade is Wednesday October 1st.

The biggest night in Irish television, the phenomenon that is The Late Late Toy Show was beamed into 1.6 million homes in Ireland in 2024 and had a record-breaking 622,000 streams in 139 countries globally.

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal also raised €4.9 million in 2024.