The Late Late Show viewers react to Ryan Tubridy’s opening number on Valentine’s special

The Late Late Show’s Valentine’s special returned to our screens on Friday night.

Host Ryan Tubridy has dusted off Cupid’s bow and arrow and set his target on an audience of over 200 singletons, who are on a quest to make two become one.

Love Island royalty Maura Higgins, comedian Alison Spittle and Queen of the Jungle Kerry Katona joined Ryan on the special episode.

Ryan performed an opening number to celebrate the Valentine’s special.

One Twitter user wrote: “Late late valentines special… 1 minute in and we already had Ryan singing, an audience stand up dance along and dancers…. It’s coming at us fast.”

A second said: “Is there still time to send Tubs to Eurovision?😩.”

Is there still time to send Tubs to Eurovision?😩 #LateLateShow — Liz O’Neill (@Violasax) February 10, 2023

Fair fucks to Ryan #LateLateShow great opening — Proinsias Ó Foghlú 🇮🇪🇪🇺❤️ Ukraine (@francisfoley) February 10, 2023

Cutbacks at RTE as Ryan Tubridy doubles as opening music act… great voice in fairness! #LateLateShow — Rose O Sullivan (@RoseOSullivan99) February 10, 2023