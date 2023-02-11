The Late Late Show viewers in stitches over audience member’s facial expressions

The Late Late Show’s Valentine’s special returned to our screens on Friday night.

Host Ryan Tubridy has dusted off Cupid’s bow and arrow and set his target on an audience of over 200 singletons, who are on a quest to make two become one.

Love Island royalty Maura Higgins, comedian Alison Spittle and Queen of the Jungle Kerry Katona joined Ryan on the special episode.

During one portion of the show, Justin Stafford invited single girls to choose who they wanted to date from a line-up of eligible bachelors.

The Late Late Show viewers were in stitches at the reaction of one audience member to contestant Aoife.

In a video posted on the RTÉ show’s official Instagram account, the man is seen with his eyes – and mouth – wide open as he gawks at Aoife.

Viewers took to the comments section to theorise that he was either mesmerised by, or previously knew her.

One Instagram user wrote: “A random shift he remembers fondly. Never got her name. Never got her number. Just a face in a drunken memory.”

A second said: “He definitely knows her 😂😂,” and a third wrote: “😂 You bet he knows her.”

Another jokingly said: “He realised he up for the rugby weekend and left the emersion on 😂😮.”