The Late Late Show returns with Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell leading the star-studded lineup

The Late Late Show is back with a bang after the summer break, and Patrick Kielty is kicking off his third season in style.

Hollywood royalty, actors Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, will meet up with Patrick to chat about their upcoming film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

They will share stories from set and their experience of working together for the first time.

Ahead of the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles this weekend, Colin will also chat about his nomination for The Penguin, while Margot will reflect on the global success of Barbie.

Following his decision not to pursue the Irish Presidency, Michael Flatley will join Patrick to reflect on his decision and the reasons behind it.

He’ll also speak about his personal journey with cancer and his involvement with a new exhibition by Breakthrough Cancer Research.

After hanging up his boots, Irish rugby legend Conor Murray will chat to Patrick about his new autobiography Cloud Nine.

He will reflect on a decorated career in Irish rugby, share stories from the dressing room and discuss how he found the strength to continue playing in the days and weeks after a road traffic collision left his father seriously injured.

Former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, will join Patrick to discuss urgent global issues, including the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

She will share insights from her recent visit to the Gazan border and speak about the role of international leadership in what the UN World Health Organisation has declared a man-made famine.

Late Late Show viewers will be treated to a special performance from Kodaline’s Steve Garrigan.

This and lots more tomorrow night on The Late Late Show.