The Late Late Show interview ‘postponed’ in wake of the Queen’s death

The Late Late Show has announced changes to tonight’s line-up, in wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The British monarch sadly passed away at the her home in Balmoral, Scotland on Thursday, at the age of 96.

In light of her death, President of Ireland Michael D Higgins will appear on the programme on Friday night.

President Higgins will speak about the Queen’s relationship with Ireland, the importance of her state visit here, her legacy, and his return visit to the UK.

His addition to the line-up means TikTok star Tadhg Fleming, Mrs Brown’s Boys actress Fiona O’Carroll and former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba won’t appear on tonight’s show.

The trio were set to talk about their time on Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals, but their interview has now been postponed for a later date.

Alongside President Higgins, Academy Award winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts will appear on the programme in a pre-recorded interview with host Ryan Tubridy.

The pair, who are promoting their new rom-com ‘Ticket to Paradise’, will chat about George’s Irish ancestry and Julia’s memories of filming ‘Michael Collins’ here in Ireland.

Amy Huberman will also be on the show to talk about her new children’s book and her upcoming acting work.

Plus, there will be a special musical performance with Megan O’Neill singing “Lay your Head Down.”