The Irish female presenters who could replace Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline

Joe Duffy has long been the voice of the nation on RTÉ Radio 1’s Liveline, but now that he’s retiring — who will take his place?

It would be great to see a female presenter take over the coveted slot, and we’ve got some iconic broadcasters in mind.

From straight-talking journalists to hilarious TV hosts, here are the women we’d love to see take over the mic:

Lucy Kennedy

Queen of charm and cheeky chats, Lucy’s lovable energy would bring a much-needed sense of humour to the airwaves.

Imagine her handling a row over TV licence fees with her signature wink — she’d have the nation giggling before the end of the call!

Plus, with her show Living with Lucy, she’s basically a national therapist already.

Jennifer Zamparelli

Jen is fierce, fabulous, and never afraid to say it like it is.

A natural-born entertainer with a sharp wit, she’d bring sass, spark and the perfect dose of scandal to midday radio.

Bonus points: she already knows how to wrangle live callers from her days on 2FM.

Katie Hannon

If it’s hard-hitting, no-nonsense journalism you’re after, Katie Hannon is your woman.

With her razor-sharp analysis and fearless approach to political grilling, she’d handle any caller throwing shade or spinning conspiracies.

Upfront with Katie Hannon? Try Straight-Up with Katie Hannon.

Andrea Gilligan

She’s already making waves on Newstalk, and we can totally see Andrea stepping into the RTÉ ring with ease.

Calm, confident and always on top of the facts, Andrea knows how to manage heated debates without breaking a sweat — making her the perfect replacement.

Claire Byrne

Let’s face it — Claire could present literally anything and still have us glued to the radio.

She’s the ultimate professional, knows the Irish psyche inside-out, and could dive from potholes to politics without skipping a beat.

Liveline with Claire Byrne? Say no more.

Miriam O’Callaghan

The first lady of Irish broadcasting, Miriam brings grace, gravitas, and a golden voice that could soothe the most irate of callers.

She’s dealt with presidents and pop stars — surely she can handle someone raging about the price of butter in SuperValu?!

Sarah McInerney

Smart, unflappable, and always ready with a killer comeback, Sarah’s already proven she can go toe-to-toe with politicians and pundits alike.

Her cool delivery and sharp interviewing style would make Liveline feel fresh, fearless and oh-so compelling.

Kathryn Thomas

From No Frontiers to Operation Transformation, Kathryn has seen it all — and we reckon she could bring the perfect mix of empathy, edge and energy to Liveline.

With a background in tackling tough topics and rallying the nation to action, she’d keep listeners engaged and inspired.

Plus, her voice is pure radio gold.

Muireann O’Connell

Witty, warm and wildly quick on her feet, Muireann is a total natural on air.

Whether she’s bantering with her co-hosts or grilling a politician on the Ireland AM couch, she knows how to keep it real.

She’d bring the perfect blend of craic and common sense to Liveline — and we can already hear the iconic one-liners.

Whoever ends up taking over the reins, one thing’s for sure — there’s no shortage of female talent ready to step up to the mic. RTÉ, are you listening?