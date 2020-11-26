The government share heartwarming news about Santa Claus’ visit to Ireland

Irish children can expect a visit from the jolly man next month

The government have issued a heartwarming update on Santa Claus’ upcoming visit to Ireland.

The jolly man travels from the North Pole to households all across the globe on Christmas Eve, as he delivers gifts to good children, made especially by his elves.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, fears began mounting that Santa would be unable to enter the country due to the travel restrictions, leaving boys and girls fearful ahead of the festive season.

However, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has assured the children of Ireland that Santa has been granted permission to come to Ireland, and is deemed as “essential travel”.

🚨 IMPORTANT NEWS FROM DÁIL ÉIREANN 🚨 The Government "regard Santa Claus's travels as essential, or essential purposes, and therefore he is exempt from the need to self-quarantine". However kids should maintain social distancing and not risk Santa's health. @virginmedianews pic.twitter.com/tuNpWCahbT — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) November 26, 2020

Simon said: “It’s important to say to all children in the country that we regard Santa Claus’ travels as essential travel for essential purposes.

“Therefore, he is exempt from the need to self-quarantine for 14 days, and should be able to come in and out of Irish airspace, and indeed in and out of Irish homes, without having to restrict his movements.”

Simon warned that all children should go to bed early on Christmas Eve and sleep through the night, to ensure Santa is kept safe at a social distance from members of the household.

Although Christmas in 2020 will be very different to most, Santa Claus’ visit will remain a consistent tradition.