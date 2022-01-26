The Gossies to return with Lucy Kennedy as host for the 2022 awards ceremony

We’re back!

Goss.ie is delighted to announce that The Gossies 2022 will take place on April 8th, with the fabulous Lucy Kennedy as our host once again.

After hosting the awards virtually last year due to the pandemic, The Gossies will return with a star studded in-person ceremony at The Convention Centre Dublin.

If you’re worried about missing out, The Gossies will also be broadcast online in full on April 10 – so you can catch the winner’s speeches, see all the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

Speaking about hosting The Gossies for the second year in a row, Lucy said: “I am thrilled to host the Gossies again this year. And how exciting that we’ll all be in the same room!”

“It’s always a brilliant night out where we can celebrate the best in the business while also having some good fun and messing. This year will be the best year yet. I can’t wait for the big night.”

Promising our biggest and best awards show yet, Lucy will be joined by a host of major Irish stars across TV, radio, music, and social media on the night.

Guests will be treated to a fabulous three-course meal during the ceremony, which will see some of Ireland’s brightest stars awarded across 19 categories – including a brand new addition.

Before the show, our nominees and celebrity guests will be invited to our official Gifting and Pamper Suite.

They will be given glam makeovers by our Official Makeup Partner KASH Beauty, and have their hair transformed by our Hair Partner Silke Hair & Beauty.

Ahead of the ceremony, nominees will also have their skin prepped by our Official Skincare Partner REFORM Skincare.

On top of that, guests will be treated to gifts from some of our incredible brand partners this year, including treats from: Boots, Aperol Spritz Ireland, humm, NOW, Ór Jewellery, Carry Out and Expert.

Speaking about the return of The Gossies, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan said: “I am so thrilled that the Gossies are back where they belong this year, in person.”

“We are going bigger and better than ever this year, and I’m so excited for everyone to join us at one of Ireland’s largest venues, The Convention Centre.”

“It means so much to me and my team that we can showcase the best in the entertainment industry through our platform. This year will see a lot of new faces nominated, as well as the return of some of Ireland’s biggest stars.

“As always, this night would not be possible without our incredible brand partners and our loyal readers who always vote in their thousands.”

Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker added: “I’m so delighted The Gossies is coming back for an in-person ceremony.”

“While we were very proud of how we pulled off the virtual Gossies last year at the height of the pandemic, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone in the same room again!”

“It’s going to be bigger and better than ever, and we can’t wait to share it all with our readers.”

The Gossies 2022 nominees will be announced on Sunday, March 6th.

Check out our announcement video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)