The awards ceremony will air this Sunday

The FULL list of nominees ahead of this year’s virtual IFTA Awards

The IFTA Awards will return with a virtual ceremony on Sunday (October 18), airing on Virgin Media One at 10pm.

Taking place in a unique studio setting, the ceremony will bring the glitz and glam of Hollywood into our living rooms with an impressive line-up of a-list stars presenting awards and delivering some very special messages to Ireland.

The show promises to be a great night of entertainment, with Deirdre O’Kane at the helm – who will act as the host for the fourth time.

Martin Scorsese leads star-studded IFTAs on @VirginMedia_One Sun 18th. Host @DeirdreOKane1 plus Liam Neeson, Ruth Negga, Pierce Brosnan, Chris O’Dowd, Paul Mescal & Daisy Edgar-Jones, Caitriona Balfe, Daisy Ridley presenting the On-Screen Winners

Read Here https://t.co/6y8Je4bADU pic.twitter.com/PN6h86GDrY — Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) (@IFTA) October 8, 2020

This year’s IFTAs will see nominations from both 2019 and 2020 productions, after no ceremony was held last year.

The ceremony will be broken down into 25 categories in Film and Drama, celebrating Irish creative talent working at home and abroad.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Film 2019

Black ’47

Float Like a Butterfly

Rosie

The Dig

The Hole in the Ground

Best Film 2020

A Bump Along the Way

Arracht

Calm with Horses

Extra Ordinary

Ordinary Love

Best Director – Film

Paddy Breathnach – Rosie

Nora Twomey – The Breadwinner

Lance Daly – Black ’47

Tom Sullivan – Arracht

Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman – Extra Ordinary

Lee Cronin – The Hole in the Ground

Lisa Barros D’Sa & Glenn Leyburn – Ordinary Love

Best Script – Film

Roddy Doyle – Rosie

Owen McCafferty – Ordinary Love

Joe Murtagh – Calm with Horses

Mark O’Halloran – Rialto

Tom Sullivan – Arracht

Carmel Winters – Float Like a Butterfly

Actress in a Lead Role – Film

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Aisling Franciosi – The Nightingale

Bronagh Gallagher – A Bump Along The Way

Sarah Greene – Rosie

Seána Kerslake – The Hole In The Ground

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Actor in a Lead Role – Film

Dara Devaney – Finky

Moe Dunford – The Dig

Liam Neeson – Ordinary Love

Dónall Ó Héalaí – Arracht

Tom Vaughan Lawlor – Rialto

Barry Ward – Extra Ordinary

Actress in a Supporting Role – Film

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses

Catriona Balfe – Le Mans ’66

Seána Kerslake – Dublin Oldschool

Charlie Murphy – Dark Lies The Island

Emily Taaffe – The Dig

Catherine Walker – We Ourselves

Actor in a Supporting Role – Film

Lorcan Cranitch – The Dig

Dara Devaney – Arracht

Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses

Ian Lloyd-Anderson – Dublin Oldschool

Stephen Rea – Black ’47

David Wilmot – Ordinary Love

The George Morrison Feature Documentary Award

Gaza

I’Dolours

Katie

The Image you Missed

The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid

When All is Ruin Once Again

Best Drama

Blood

Death and Nightingales

Dublin Murders

Vikings

Best Director – Drama

Anthony Byrne – Peaky Blinders

John Hayes – Dublin Murders

Lisa Mulcahy – Blood

Hannah Quinn – Blood

Aisling Walsh – Elizabeth is Missing

Dearbhla Walsh – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Script – Drama

Ronan Bennett – Top Boy

Daragh Carville – The Bay

Mark O’Connor – Darklands

Mark O’Rowe – Temple

Actress in a Lead Role – Drama

Niamh Algar – The Virtues

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Jessie Buckley – The Woman in White

Sarah Greene – Dublin Murders

Ruth Negga – Preacher

Ann Skelly – Death and Nightingales

Actor in a Lead Role – Drama

Richard Dormer – Fortitude

Adrian Dunbar – Line Of Duty

Brendan Gleeson – Mr Mercedes

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders

Chris O’Dowd – Get Shorty

Andrew Scott – Black Mirror – Smithereens

Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama

Niamh Algar – Pure

Helen Behan – The Virtues

Ruth Bradley – Guilt

Jessie Buckley – Chernobyl

Ingrid Craigie – Blood

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama

Liam Cunningham – Game of Thrones

Barry Keoghan – Chernobyl

Owen McDonnell – Killing Eve

Cillian O’Gairbhi – Blood

Mark O’Halloran – The Virtues

Tom Vaughan Lawlor – Dublin Murders

Short Film (Live Action)

Bainne

Ciúnas (Silence)

Detainment

El Hor

Here’s Looking at you Kid!

Inhale

Sister This

The Grass Ceiling

The Vasectomy Doctor

Welcome To A Bright White Limbo

Short Film (Animation)

Outside the Box

Streets of Fury

The Bird & the Whale

The Dream Report

The Overcoat

Best Cinematography

Tom Comerford – The Hole in the Ground

Andrew McConnel – Gaza

Kate McCullough – Arracht

Piers McGrail – Never Grow Old

Robbie Ryan – Marriage Story

Cathal Watters – Rosie

Best Costume Design

Joan Bergin – The Catcher was a Spy

Clodagh Deegan – Arracht

Triona Lillis – Float Like A Butterfly

Eimear Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh – The Rhythm Section

Susan O’Connor Cave – Vikings

Louise Stanton – Rosie

Best Editing

Colin Campbell – The Hole in The Ground

Dermot Diskin – Never Grow Old

Michael Harte – Three Identical Strangers

Tony Kearns – Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Mick Mahon – Gaza

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Rosie

Best Original Music

KÍLA – Arracht

Stephen McKeon – The Hole in the Ground

Stephen Rennicks – The Little Stranger

Brian Byrne – Black ’47

Ray Harman – Blood

Stephen Rennicks – Rosie

Best Production Design

Tom Conroy – The Rhythm Section

Damien Creagh – Calm with Horses

Conor Dennison – The Hole in the Ground

John Leslie – Never Grow Old

Padraig O’Neil – Arracht

Anna Rackard – The Trial of Christine Keeler

Best Sound

Brendan Rehill & Alan Scully – Arracht

Fionáin Higgins & Robert Flanagan – Black ’47

Ronan Hill, Danny Crowley & Simon Kerr – Game of Thrones

Aza Hand, Karen O’Mahony and Patrick Drummond – Never Grow Old

Hugh Fox & Niall Brady – Rosie

Steve Fanagan Niall Brady – The Little Stranger

Best Makeup & Hair

Niamh O’Loan – Arracht

Linda Gannon & Liz Byrne – Black ’47

Louise Myler – Finky

Polly McKay – Ordinary Love

Dee Corcoran & Tom McInerney – Vikings

Eileen Buggy & Jennifer Hegarty – Vita & Virginia

Best VFX

Jim O’Hagan and Ronan Gantly – Game of Thrones

Ed Bruce – The Favourite

Ed Bruce and Jim O’Hagan – The Irishman

Ed Bruce and Nicholas Murphy – We Have Always Lived in the Castle