The full line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

Ryan Tubridy will be joined by Bee Gees frontman Barry Gibb and county music legend Dolly Parton to discuss their decades at the top of the industry and their brand new collaborative album.

There will also be a special Bee Gees musical medley on the show in honour of Barry’s appearance.

Irish actress Eve Hewson, who is the daughter of U2 frontman Bono, will be on the show to chat about her lead role in Netflix series Behind Her Eyes.

Comedian Pat Shortt and his daughter Faye will open up about teaming up together as a comedy duo.

Swimmer Trish Kearney will tell her story about being sexually abused by coach George Gibney, who avoided trial in Ireland on 27 counts of indecent assault and unlawful carnal knowledge of young Irish swimmers.

Singer-songwriter Megan O’Neill will perform Time in a Bottle, which features in the new Netflix series Firefly Lane.

And finally, Irish Pickers star Ian Dowling will be in studio to present a treasure trove of salvage items he has found.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday, February 19 on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.