The full line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

Ryan Tubridy will be joined by a host of stars on Friday night’s show, starting with actor Gabriel Byrne, who will open up about some personal revelations from his new autobiography.

US chat show host Conan O’Brien will also join Ryan to discuss his proud Irish heritage and his hugely successful podcast ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend’.

Irish-American academic Samantha Power will chat to Ryan about President-Elect Joe Biden, her former close colleague, and what we can expect from his presidency.

Friday night’s show promises fantastic musical performances, starting with Irish band The Coronas, who will perform their latest single.

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli will also join Ryan for a very special performance of a beloved song.

Ryan will meet Lily Collison, the mother of billionaire Stripe founders John and Patrick, who was instrumental to their success.

Immunologist Luke O’Neill will also be in studio to discuss this week’s exciting developments in the search for the coronavirus vaccine.

Completing the line-up is Michael Foley, author of The Bloodied Field, as he marks the centenary of Bloody Sunday by talking about the how the events of that day shaped our country.

The Late Late Show airs Friday, November 13 at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.