The FULL line-up for this week’s Late Late Show

The full line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show is here.

On Friday night, host Ryan Tubridy will be joined by Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton to chat about our chances in the Six Nations and how Saturday’s victory has set the team up nicely for the World Cup this autumn.

He will be joined by Claudia Scanlon, who lives with the debilitating skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB), to talk about their friendship and the support the EB charity DEBRA Ireland needs as it continues to work for a cure for the condition.

After a leaderboard-topping performance on last week’s Dancing with the Stars, Rory O’Neill aka Panti Bliss will join Ryan on the couch with his dance partner Denys Samson.

Rory dedicated his dance to Professor Fiona Mulcahy, a consultant who he claims saved his life following his diagnosis of HIV in 1995.

Rory and Denys will discuss the importance of raising awareness, breaking down stigmas and the significance of their first dance as Rory and Denys.

The stars of the forthcoming documentary Superagers, which examines the positive aspects of ageing and how some embrace life at every stage, will also be on the show.

A new Formula One season is just a couple of weeks away and while it’s some time since the days of Eddie Jordan and Eddie Irvine, one young man from Navan is aiming to get the Irish tricolour back on the podium.

26-year-old Keith Donegan is one of the youngest team owners in motorsport and his team – RPM Motorsport – along with Galway driver Adam Fitzgerald are due to begin their climb up the motorsport ladder in the Formula Regional European Championship in a couple of months’ time.

Ryan will meet both Irishmen and the car that’ll be racing tomorrow evening.

Plus, to mark its 25th anniversary, Lord of the Dance will perform ahead of their shows at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

On the day they release their new album, Inhaler perform their brand-new single If You’re Gonna Break My Heart.

Their will also be music from the stars of last year’s Trad Special, Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta as they return for another stunning performance.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday, February 17 at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.