The first six Dancing with the Stars couples have been revealed

The first six Dancing with the Stars couples have been revealed.

The fan-favourite RTÉ show is set to return to our screens on January 8, 2023.

Eleven celebrities are set to waltz across the dancefloor in a bid to impress the three judges: Arthur Gourounlian, Brian Redmond and Lorraine Barry.

The first six couples are as follows:

  • Former State Pathologist Dr. Marie Cassidy and pro dancer Stephen Vincent
  • Drag Queen Panti Bliss and pro dancer Denys Samson
  • Footballer Stephanie Roche and pro dancer Ervinas Merfeldas
  • Derry Girls actress Leah O’Rourke and pro dancer John Nolan
  • Eurovision star Brooke Scullion and pro dancer Maurizio Benenato
  • SOSU Cosmetics founder Suzanne Jackson and new pro dancer Michael Danilczuk
Dr. Marie Cassidy and Stephen Vincent
Panti Bliss and Denys Samson
Stephanie Roche and Ervinas Merfeldas
Leah O’Rourke and John Nolan
Brooke Scullion and Maurizio Benenato
Suzanne Jackson and Michael Danilczuk

The remaining five couples will be revealed on Monday, December 19.

Paul Brogan, Shane Byrne, Damian McGinty, Carl Mullan and Kevin McGahern will also dance across our screens in January.

