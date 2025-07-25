WATCH: The first official trailer for Paul Mescal’s upcoming movie

The first official trailer for Paul Mescal’s upcoming movie, The History of Sound, has been released.

The teaser shows the Maynooth-born actor caught in many a longing glance with his co-star and love interest, Challenger’s leading man Josh O’Connor.

The historical drama, based on a short story of the same name, tells the tale of the forbidden love of a singer (O’Connor) and an academic musicologist (Mescal) who meet at Boston music conservatory and unravels in the wake of World War I.

20 years on from Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain, which arguably set a precedence for the genre, there have been been few period dramas on same-sex romances.

Both actors have previously played roles of a similar nature, Mescal in All of Us Strangers and O’Connor in God’s Own Country.

This will be the Normal People star’s first big role since Gladiator II.

The film, directed by Oliver Hermanus and written by Ben Shattuck, received a six-minute-long standing ovation at its premiere screening at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, promising to attract big crowds at the box office.

It’s set to be released in US territories in September with an Irish release date yet to be announced.