The first guest for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed

Hillary Clinton has been revealed as the first guest for this week’s The Late Late Show.

The 75-year-old, who was the US Secretary of State under President Barack Obama, will speak to host Ryan Tubridy during Friday night’s episode.

The pair will discuss the Good Friday Agreement, US President Joe Biden, former US President Donald Trump – whom she ran against in the 2016 election, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This morning Ryan travelled to Belfast to meet with @HillaryClinton They’ll talk the Good Friday Agreement, Trump, Biden, Putin and much more this Friday at 9:35pm#latelate pic.twitter.com/f8RdgPKv0W — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) April 18, 2023

Ryan travelled to Belfast earlier this week to chat to Hillary.

It comes after President Biden’s recent historic visit to the island of Ireland – which marked the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The 80-year-old arrived in Belfast aboard Air Force One last Tuesday.

He later travelled between Co. Dublin, Co. Louth and Co. Mayo as he discovered more about his ancestry and met with locals.