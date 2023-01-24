The first guest for this week’s Late Late Show has been confirmed.

On Friday night, Ryan Tubridy will be joined by Irish actor Daryl McCormack.

The Tipperary native was nominated for the Rising Star Award at this year’s British Academy Film Awards last week.

The 29-year-old is up against Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim, Aimee Lou Wood and Emma Mackey.

Daryl recently won praise for his role in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – which he starred in opposite Emma Thompson.

His other credits also include the film Pixie, and TV shows Bad Sisters, Peaky Blinders and Fair City.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday night at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.