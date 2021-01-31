The Best Looks From The Gossies Over The Years

It’s hard to believe it’s been one year since The Gossies 2020 took place at the Mansion House in Dublin’s city centre.

A host of famous faces stepped out for the star-studded event, which celebrates the best of the best in the Irish entertainment industry.

Since then, the world has been turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic, and the Goss team are currently planning our first virtual awards ceremony – hosted by Lucy Kennedy.

Although we’re inviting all our guests to dress up from home this year, we’re going to miss seeing all the fashion on our pink carpet.

So with that being said, we’ve decided to take a look back at our favourite looks from The Gossies over the years…

Vogue Williams

Throwing it back to 2016, Vogue Williams looked amazing in this baby pink dress at Goss.ie’s first awards ceremony.

The TV presenter was our host on the night, and stunned in a variety of looks – including this floor-length gown from The Ivory Closet in Limerick.

We can’t believe it’s been five years since this photo was taken!

Roz Purcell

We loved this look on Roz Purcell at the inaugural Gossies back in 2016.

The former Miss Universe Ireland scooped the award for Best Model on the night, and looked chic in a nude and cream outfit, paired with gold accessories.

Twink

We had to give Twink, aka Adele King, an honourable mention on this list.

The panto queen attended The Gossies back in 2016 with her beloved pooch Teddy, who matched her in an adorable black outfit.

These two definitely stole the spotlight on the night!

Doireann Garrihy

One of our favourite looks from The Gossies 2017 has to be Doireann Garrihy’s floral suit.

The RTÉ 2fm host won the award for ‘Best Snapchat Star’ on the night, and looked amazing in a two-piece suit from Willow boutique in Ennis, Co. Clare.

Louise O’Reilly

Louise O’Reilly nailed the Lady in Red look at The Gossies in 2017.

The influencer won the award for Best Model on the night, and turned heads in a scarlet floor-length gown.

Jenny Dixon

Another star who looked incredible at The Gossies in 2017 was Jenny Dixon.

The Fair City actress looked gorgeous in a peachy pink gown, which she paired with a silver clutch.

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison looked pretty in pink at The Gossies in 2018.

The former Miss World struck a pose in a dusty pink gown from Cork-based boutique Phoenix_V, which featured a short underskirt and a strapless sweetheart bodice.

Olivia Buckland

Love Island babe Olivia Buckland pulled out all the stops for The Gossies in 2018.

The reality star, who presented an award on the night, looked amazing in a black, blue and silver embellished gown, which featured a dipped hemline and full skirt.

Nicky Byrne and Georgina Ahern-Byrne

Nicky Byrne and his wife Georgina oozed glamour on The Gossies red carpet back in 2018.

The Westlife star opted for a slick black tuxedo, while Georgina glowed in a peach floor-length dress, which she paired with rose gold heels and accessories

Lucy Kennedy

Another look we loved at The Gossies back in 2018 was Lucy Kennedy’s white dress.

The TV presenter, who will host our virtual awards ceremony this year, looked radiant in a white embellished gown, which she paired with simple silver accessories.

Lisa Jordan

Lisa Jordan looked pretty in pastel at The Gossies in 2018.

The Cork influencer rocked a lilac and peach mini dress, which featured sequin detail and silver embellishment.

The beauty blogger paired the look with nude heels, and a killer tan.

Lucy Fitz

One of our favourite looks from The Gossies over the years has to be Lucy Fitz’s dramatic black dress, which she wore to our fourth annual awards show.

The Cork native, who won Best Social Media Star on the night, had the dress made by designer Eamonn McGill – and she definitely turned heads on the night.

Erin McGregor

We loved this look on Erin McGregor at The Gossies in 2019.

The Dancing With The Stars alumni, who won Most Stylish Lady on the night, looked gorgeous in an off-white mini dress, which she paired with simple silver accessories.

Thalia Heffernan

Thalia Heffernan opted for a daring look at The Gossies in 2019, and it didn’t disappoint.

The Dublin native, who won the award for Best Model on the night, turned heads in a black one-shoulder dress from PrettyLittleThing, which she had altered by The Zip Yard.

Julian Benson

As always, Julian Benson pulled out all the stops for The Gossies in 2019.

Picking up the award for Best TV Show, the Dancing With The Stars judge looked incredible in a custom-made jacket by Claire Garvey on the night.

Clementine MacNiece

Another look we loved at The Gossies 2019 was Clementine MacNiece’s unique white midi dress.

The Best Celebrity Stylist winner nabbed the dress from ASOS, and paired it with a simple gold clutch and heels.

James Kavanagh

We couldn’t write this list without including James Kavanagh and his incredible cape.

The social media star was our host with the most back in 2019, and went all out for the occasion by wearing a custom-made cape by Eamonn McGill.

Lined with pink material, it was the perfect accessory for James’ dramatic entrance.

Kerri-Nicole Blanc

Another look we loved from our fourth annual awards show was Kerri-Nicole Blanc’s shimmering black gown.

The model oozed Hollywood glamour in this floor-length dress, which she paired with a black faux fur shawl.

Sam Thompson and Josh Patterson

Sam Thompson and Josh Patterson cleaned up well for The Gossies in 2019.

The Made In Chelsea stars, who flew in from London for the awards, looked sharp in black tuxedos as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

Rosalind Lipsett

Rosalind Lipsett wowed in pink at The Gossies in 2020.

The Best Model nominee perfectly matched Goss.ie’s new branding in a dress from The Ivory Closet, which she paired with nude stilettos and minimal accessories.

Aoife Walsh

One of our all-time favourite looks from The Gossies has to be Aoife Walsh’s dress from our 2020 awards show.

The former Miss Ireland looked radiant in a yellow dress by Needle & Thread, which she paired with gold accessories – including a funky pair of pineapple earrings from Zara.

Holly Carpenter

Holly Carpenter stunned in a striking black jumpsuit at our fifth annual awards ceremony.

Featuring a cut-out detail and structured shoulders, Holly had the jumpsuit made by designer Eamonn McGill.

The influencer paired the look with star earrings and a blue snakeskin effect clutch.

Erica Cody

We loved this dress on Erica Cody at The Gossies last year.

The singer proved you can be stylish and sustainable, as she picked up her dress for only €5 at the Dublin Vintage Factory.

Michelle Regazzoli-Stone

Michelle Regazzoli-Stone lived up to her MRS Glam name on The Gossies pink carpet in 2020.

The beauty influencer scooped her third award for Best Celebrity Makeup Artist on the night, and looked stunning in a nude embellished gown from Angels Boutique.

Grainne Gallanagh

One of our favourite looks from The Gossies 2020 was Grainne Gallanagh’s sleek silver gown.

The former Miss Universe Ireland looked incredible in the sequinned floor-length dress, which she picked up from Starla Boutique in Dublin.

Brian Dowling

We have to give a special shout out to Brian Dowling, who hosted our 2020 awards show.

The TV presenter provided plenty of laughs on the night, and looked dapper in a grey suit on our pink carpet, which he paired with a cream polo neck.

Christine McGuinness

Christine McGuinness looked fierce in red at The Gossies in 2020.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star flew in from the UK for the awards, and looked amazing as she posed for snap on our pink carpet.

Aoife McNamara

Aoife McNamara’s dress was definitely one of our stand out looks from The Gossies 2020.

The 24-year-old won the award for Fashion Designer of the Year, and looked incredible in one of her own creations.

Stephen Byrne

Another star who nailed their pink carpet look last year was Stephen Byrne.

The radio presenter looked slick in all black, but added a pop of neon orange with his blazer from UK brand UNCONDITIONAL.

Fionnghuala O’Reilly

We loved Fionnghuala O’Reilly’s daring look on The Gossies pink carpet in 2020.

The former Miss Universe Ireland looked sensational in a sheer black embellished gown, which she picked up from Angels Boutique.

Triona McCarthy

Triona McCarthy’s red dress was definitely one of the most stand-out looks from The Gossies last year.

The beauty expert and fashionista turned heads in a ruffled red number, which she paired with gold accessories.

Glenda Gilson

Glenda Gilson shined in this metallic gold number at The Gossies last year.

The TV presenter showed off her long legs in a gold mini dress by ROTATE Birger Christensen, which she paired with Christian Louboutin heels.

Dáithí Ó Sé

The Gossies 2020 was a big night for Dáithí Ó Sé.

The RTÉ star scooped the award for Best Male TV Presenter, and looked suave in a black jacquard tuxedo.

Rosie Connolly

Another star who had a big night at The Gossies last year was Rosie Connolly.

After raising almost €300k for two children’s hospitals at the end of 2019, the 31-year-old scooped the award for Influencer of the Year.

Dressed in a funky zebra print mini-dress, Rosie also picked up the award for Most Stylish Lady on the night.