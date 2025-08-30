The best influencer looks from Electric Picnic so far

With day one down and day two underway, let’s take a look at some of the best ensembles from Electric Picnic so far.

Many famous Irish faces have been spotted strutting their stuff around the fields of Stradbally at the annual festival but it’s not all about the music.

As always, there has been plenty of layered sequins and mesh designs, but various animal prints have also been a crowd favourite this year with an array of familiar faces donning everything from leopard to cow print.

Charleen Murphy

Popular influencer Charleen Murphy opted for a crochet red headpiece and matching shorts spelling out, ‘Girl of ur dreams,’ for her first day look.

The Superstar singer coupled the knitwear with a plain white bralette, black boots and a leather jacket with USA stars and stripes branding, for which she got a nail design of the same theme.

Lauren Whelan

TikTok star Lauren Whelen posed before a Playboy branded car to show of her day one fit.

The Britney in Toxic-esque ensemble consisted of a layered crocheted skirt in shades of green, cream and salmon and orange bra on top.

Miriam Mullins

TikToker Miriam Mullins went for a practical yet festival-worthy look with a North Face black and beige puffer jacket popped over a corset tied front top and charcoal short shorts.

No doubt attendees had to double take on occasion as the Irish star could easily been have mistaken to be Houdini artist Dua Lipa.

Melissa Clarke

Next up is blogger Melissa Clarke sporting a beautifully delicate off-white lace two-piece set themed with a chunky gold beach shell necklace and just below the knee high black leather boots.

The killer blowout hairdo gave serious Pamela Anderson in Barbarella vibes.

Éadaoin Fitzmaurice

It wouldn’t be like content creator Éadaoin Fitzmaurice to pair a sequin trouser with a mesh top and Doc Martin boots!

The recently engaged Gaeilgeoir paired the look, typical of her style, with a flashy paid of blue rimmed shades, later swapping them out for a pink, fluffy Stetson for Chappell Roan’s much anticipated set.

Nia Gallagher

Digital creator Nia Gallagher’s outfit followed her usual style, wearing her staple long shorts with a long sleeved, yet again, crochet top, finished off with a headscarf and cowboy boots.

Her choice of eyewear was reminiscent of those regularly worn by early 2000s pop sensation Anastasia.

Kayleigh Trappe

Social media and television personality did not disappoint looking beautifully bronzed in a chocolate brown halterneck top, grey skort and of course, black leather boots.

Not too many photos of day two outfits have hit our feeds yet, no doubt down to the weather, but if the first day is anything to go by day two and three fashion picks should impress.