The advice Des Cahill gave to Jacqui Hurley before presenting The Sunday Game

Jacqui Hurley has revealed the one piece of advice given to her by Des Cahill after she took over from him as the presenter of The Sunday Game.

In October 2022, Des left fans in a state of shock after he announced that he would be stepping down from his role as host after 15 seasons.

The following year, it was revealed that Jacqui had taken the offer with no hesitation and said, “I was ready for it.”

“Years ago, I spoke publicly about not getting it, and probably would have been more nervous if I had, because I didn’t have the experience,” she added.

Now speaking to the RTÉ Guide, Jacqui shared that Des had given her some crucial advice before she started the presenting gig.

“Des told me, ‘Your life is going to change because everyone has an opinion on The Sunday Game’,” she said.

“It’s watched everywhere in Ireland and people come up to me talking about it all the time.”

“So while I wasn’t nervous, I do understand the commitment and what it takes and what it means to people,” she added.

This comes after Jacqui recently opened up about the fears of being heavily criticised after she mistakenly swore early on in her career at RTÉ.

The Cork native became the first ever woman to host Sunday Sport on Radio 1 when she was was only 25-years-old.

However, a mistake in a pre-record didn’t go unnoticed by listeners and gained attention nationwide.

Jacqui recalled: “I said ‘s**t’ on the radio once. I started Sunday Sport in 2009 and I was the first ever woman to present the show.”

“I was actually more worried at the time that I was the youngest ever presenter, because I was only 25 and I’d gone from reading four-minute sports bulletins to presenting a four-hour live radio programme with no scripts. I hadn’t a clue what I was doing.”

In the weeks leading up to her first ever show, Jacqui was pre-recording the opener, and as she introduced herself, she let slip out: “S**t, let me do that again.”