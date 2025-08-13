Texas rose Sara Costa reflects on cancer diagnosis ahead of festival: ‘I have nothing but thankfulness’

Texas rose Sara Costa has reflected on her cancer diagnosis ahead of the festival, and shared that she has “nothing but thankfulness” to be on the other side of her illness.

Speaking with RTÉ at the photo call for the Rose of Tralee 2025, the 21-year-old explained how “shocking” it was to be diagnosed with thyroid cancer as a teenager.

“I was diagnosed when I was 18 years old. I had no reason to think that anything was wrong. I got the biopsy back, found out it was cancer,” she said.

“Really shocking words to hear at the age of 18. All my friends were going to college. I had to stay home, take a gap year, and I had a really tough surgery, had to go to doctors’ appointments all the time.”

“It was really shocking, it was really difficult. But I am who I am today because of that difficult experience. So I have nothing but thankfulness to be on this side of it.”

The Austin native, also revealed with the outlet that she was “kind of recruited” by a past Texas rose though their shared love for Irish dancing.

“I found out about it when I was 12 years old. The 2017 Texas Rose, Lydian Lawler Lopez, was actually the one who kind of recruited me!”

“She was an Irish dancer at the same time I was, and she came up to me at a feis and was like, ‘So Sara, are you gonna do the Rose of Tralee one day?’, and I was like, ‘Tell me more!'”

“She gave me the elevator pitch, gave me the rundown, and I was like, ‘That is something that I would love to do some day.'”

“So I’ve been holding tight since I was 12 years old, waiting for a good time to come do this.”

Sara is a student at the University of Texas studying political communication and the Persian language.

Speaking previously with the RTÉ Guide, she explained that in college she’s “passionate” about all things “community, connection, and learning.”

She also told the outlet: “Irish dance has been a huge part of my life for the past 15 years, helping me find confidence, lifelong friendships, and a deep pride in my heritage.”

“My Irish roots hail from Collooney, Co. Sligo, a place I hold close to my heart.”