Terrie McEvoy wins praise for opening up about breastfeeding struggles following birth of second child

In a Q&A with her followers, one wrote: “Are you breastfeeding? Fed is best.”

In response, Terrie candidly admitted: “Not any more. I gave it my best and feel happy with how far I got this time.”

“I know a lot of people won’t be happy with what I’m about to say, but I feel it’s important to be honest. Like last time, I found breastfeeding really tough. It was extremely painful (tongue tie), overwhelming and utterly exhausting, especially after the C-section.

“I spent a lot of the first two weeks pp crying and obsessing over it, and I think the best thing I did for myself and Myles was switching to formula. Ever since then, things have just been so much easier and we’re both doing SO much better.”

“He’s gaining weight again, and I’m in a much better headspace. iI’mso grateful for the support I got from the lactation consultant and community midwives. They were so kind.”

“I’m probably putting myself out there to get absolutely rinsed sharing this, but I don’t care because if it helps one woman feel less guilty about making a similar decision, then it’s worth the hate. You’re not alone, you’re doing amazing. Fed is best. x”

Following her candid confession, Terrie confessed she had gotten so many responses and was actually expecting “a lot of hate,” but “it’s been the complete opposite.”

She wrote: “I’m so glad it’s given mothers some comfort that they’re not alone and that they made the right decision for them ❤️”

In another story, she shared the number of messages she had gotten praising her for her honest message, as she wrote: “I can’t even get to the end of the messages. I love you girls so so much. What a lovely little community we have on this page.😭❤️”

“For anyone who feels the same as me and was riddled with guilt. Look how many women we have behind us or supporting us or are in the same boat. You are not alone, you’ve done your best, and we’re sending the biggest hug to you.”