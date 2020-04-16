Terrie McEvoy teams up with Irish beauty brand to treat the nurses on her ward

Terrie McEvoy teams up with Irish beauty brand to treat the nurses...

Terrie McEvoy has gifted some beauty products to the nurses on her ward.

The blogger recently returned to work in a Dublin hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she wanted to help those on the frontline.

In an attempt to cheer up her co-workers, who have been working really hard on a COVID ward, Terrie got Irish beauty brand SOSU By SJ to send them some products.

The beauty goodies include Terrie’s own tan Bahama Body, and some fake eyelashes.

Revealing all the products on her Instagram Story, Terrie said: “This is so exciting! Oh my God, they’re going to love this.”

The brunette beauty thanked SOSU for their generous donation, and admitted the giveaway will help lift the nurse’s spirits during this difficult time.

“That was so nice of SOSU the brand to do cause I know it’s only makeup and it’s something small but I know they will really appreciate it because times are tough and stuff like that just brightens up our day,” she explained.

“It will be nice to bring them in and have them all stocked up.”

