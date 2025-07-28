Terrie McEvoy surprises her followers and friends with secret talent at her baby shower

Terrie McEvoy surprised her followers and friends with a secret talent at her baby shower over the weekend.

The popular influencer and her husband David Fitzpatrick, who are already parents to a daughter named Sydney, are expecting their second child together.

Ahead of their baby’s impending arrival, the couple invited Terrie’s closest friends and family over to their house for an intimate celebration.

Terrie led a paint-and-prosecco session with her guests, as they all tried their hand at painting an adorable squirrel in nature.

The glowing mum-to-be shared photos from the happy occasion on Instagram, but people couldn’t help but notice how impressive Terrie’s painting was.

One follower commented, “Sorry since when are you a professional artist?!! WOW!!! And you are gorg as always 😍,” while another wrote, “So beautiful!!🤍🤍 SHOCKED at your hidden talent 😂.”

Fellow influencer Carol Byrne, who was at the bash, also commented: “Awh the loveliest day!! Finding out you’re actually Picasso was a highlight for me 😂.”

Terrie stunned in a beige, off-the-shoulder maxi dress for her baby shower, which is by Lioness and retails at €93.

In another post, the Dublin native admitted she almost cancelled her baby shower multiple times after a tough few weeks.

Sharing a video documenting the day, she wrote: “The last few weeks have been a bit tough and I almost cancelled my baby shower SO many times! If you’re in the same boat or have a friend that’s pregnant who’s feeling the same take this as a sign to organise one.”

“An afternoon spent with people who love you and your little bubs does wonders for the soul! ✨🤍🌿,” she continued.

“Also, I cannot recommend @paint_and_prosecco_ enough! The laugh we had and it was actually quite therapeutic! 🥹🎨 🐿️ 🌿 @davidfitz1986 was on the edge of his seat watching us all splash paint around the house!😂😂”