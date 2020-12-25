Terrie McEvoy shares heartbreaking update from hospital on Christmas Day

Terrie McEvoy has shared a heartbreaking update from hospital on Christmas Day.

The Dublin native underwent surgery on her hand this morning, after she was bitten by a dog earlier this week.

Posting a selfie from her hospital bed on Instagram, Terrie told her followers that the surgery was over – but sadly, she’ll have to stay in hospital for another few days.

She wrote: “Done. Thank you so much for the messages 😭 I need to go back to theatre again on Sunday and hopefully home Monday if the tendon is less infected 😔.”

“Hope you’re having a gorgeous Xmas everyone xxx,” she added.

Terrie told her followers she would be spending Christmas Day in hospital earlier this week, after she was bitten by a frightened dog on the M50.

The blogger rescued a Jack Russell terrier from the motorway on Wednesday, but she was unfortunately bitten when she tried to catch him on the busy road.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Story, Terrie wrote: “I know there are people so much worse off and I’m just glad that little Max is ok. But I’m absolutely heartbroken.”

“My hand swelled up quite bad where I was bitten and I’ve been admitted for IV antibiotics and surgery tomorrow. Not the Xmas I planned, I’m really devastated…”

In another post, she wrote: “I’ve honestly cried a river… but it is what it is. We’ll have Xmas another day.”