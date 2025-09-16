Terrie McEvoy shares candid post-partum update one week after welcoming baby number two

Terrie McEvoy has shared a candid postpartum update, just over one week after giving birth to her newborn son, Myles, with her husband, David Fitzpatrick.

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they were expecting baby number two before revealing they would be having a baby boy.

And now, their newest member has finally arrived.

Sharing black and white pictures of the proud parents with their son in the hospital, Terrie wrote: “He’s here!!!!! The missing piece to our puzzle and all 8Ibs 9oz of him!”

A week later, the irish influencer has opened up about life just one week after welcoming her second baby, admitting she felt “like a balloon.”

Terrie opened up about her birthing process, and said: “I had a C-section on Myles, I had a C-section on Sydney as well, and I did find this time a lot easier. I was about to go home after 48 hours, which was amazing.”

She went on to praise little Myles, saying: “He has been a little dreamboat.”

The 36-year-old also revealed: “Sydney [their daughter] is adjusting so well, thank god, and so are we, in fairness, I only had one menty B’ (Mental breakdown) so far.”

Terrie also praised her care team, and told her followers: “So yeah, it’s so nice to be able to come back and chat and kinda feels somewhat normal again (and put on some make-up).”

“I’d say myself and David, will definitely sit down and record an episode of Ten Down [their joint podcast] cause we have so many funny moments written in the note section, with just like, things that have happened that you just couldn’t write.

“We will record the episode over the next week or two with Myles on my lap.”

Reflecting on the whirlwind of the first week, she said, “We have just been in the biggest bubble. It’s been both amazing and crazy at the same time.”

And finally, she admitted: “I just cannot wait for all the swelling to go down, I have absolutely zero clothes that fit me.”