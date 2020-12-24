Terrie McEvoy says she’s ‘devastated’ as she’s set to spend Christmas Day in hospital

Terrie McEvoy has said she’s “devastated” as she’s set to spend Christmas Day in hospital.

After rescuing a frightened dog from the M50 motorway on Wednesday, the Irish influencer was bitten on the hand.

As a result of the injury, the Dublin native has revealed she will be undergoing surgery on Christmas Day, after her hand began swelling up.

Sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “I know there are people so much worse off and I’m just glad that little Max is ok. But I’m absolutely heartbroken.”

“My hand swelled up quite bad where I was bitten and I’ve been admitted for IV antibiotics and surgery tomorrow.

“Not the Xmas I planned, I’m really devastated…” Terrie admitted.

In another post, she wrote: “I’ve honestly cried a river… but it is what it is. We’ll have Xmas another day.”

The news comes after the blogger revealed the owners of the dog had been located, and he had been returned safely.

“Turns out this little guys name was ‘Max’. He was returned to his owners late last night!!” she told her followers.

“Thanks for everyone who shared. Happy Xmas!!” Terrie added.

The nurse admitted she was “so close” to accidentally hitting the lost dog with her car, before chasing him and keeping him safe until he was returned home.