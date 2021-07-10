The influencer is expecting a baby with her husband David Fitzpatrick

Terrie McEvoy reveals the sex of her first child in sweet video

Terrie McEvoy has revealed the sex of her first child in the sweetest gender reveal video.

The influencer and her husband David Fitzpatrick are expecting their first child together, and revealed the exciting news on social media back in May.

In a video shared on Instagram today, the couple popped a black balloon filled with pink confetti – confirming they’re having a baby girl.

Terrie and David were clearly ecstatic, as the mum-to-be excitedly jumped into her husband’s arms.

The couple announced they were expecting in May, by sharing sweet snaps of them holding their baby scan on the beach.

Terrie captioned the post: “We have been keeping a little secret 🙊.”

“Our little family has been growing and we are absolutely smitten! Mam, Dad & big brother Jake can’t wait to meet you baby!!”

The influencer married her longterm love David in Portugal in September 2019.