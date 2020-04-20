The Irish influencer returned to nursing following the Coronavirus pandemic

Terrie McEvoy opens up about ‘tough few days’ in hospital

Terrie McEvoy has opened up about the “tough few days” she has had working in the hospital – as she helps battle the Coronavirus outbreak.

The fashion blogger recently returned to nursing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Terrie shared a photo on her Instagram page, revealing how she looked after a long shift and exposed deep impressions left on her face from the PPE equipment she has to wear.

“Covid curls and unibrow have been out in full force 😂😅,” she revealed.

“It’s been a tough few days I won’t lie, but we’ll get there 💛.”

The brunette beauty proceeded to send virtual love to all her fellow front-line worker.

“Sending the biggest virtual hug to everyone else working in essential services 💛,” she added.

“Hang in there 💛 #flatteningthecurve #goireland 🙌🏼.”

Fans of the newlywed were quick to praise Terrie and her fellow front-line workers for their hard work over the past number of weeks in the comment section.

“Fair play Terrie and all our front line staff – ye are doing a fantastic job 👏💕,” one follower posted.

“You are one amazing lady. Stay safe and I’ll stay home. 💞💞,” another commented.

“Thank you so much for all your doing Terrie 💕💕💕 and all of our other essential services workers ❤️,” one follower added.

Terrie has worked in healthcare in both Ireland and abroad and she completed her first nursing shift since the outbreak recently.

