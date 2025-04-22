Terrie McEvoy confesses second pregnancy is ‘very different’ as she gets closer to due date

Terrie McEvoy has confessed her second pregnancy is “very different” to her first, as she gets one week closer to her due date.

Earlier this month, the influencer announced she was pregnant with her second child with husband David Fitzpatrick.

The pair welcomed their first child Sydney in November 2021, and recently confessed her second pregnancy is “very different.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

In a sweet Instagram video showing off her bump, Terrie wrote: Another week closer to meeting our little man!! 😍👏🏼”

“This pregnancy feels like it’s absolutely flying by—but my god, it’s been a whole different experience thanks to running around after Ms. Sydney!🤪🤣 When I was pregnant with her, I knew exactly what fruit size she was, how many weeks (and days!) into the pregnancy I was, and we took Polaroid bump photos each week, documenting every second!,” Terrie confessed.

“This is the first Polaroid this time around—I’ve no idea what fruit or vegetable he’s supposed to be right now, but all I know is the kicks are getting stronger, we’re healthy, happy and right on track…Honestly, I think I’d eat whatever feckin’ fruit or veg it is this week because the hunger is next. LEVEL!! 🤣”

She asked her followers: “Was anyone else the same second time round??”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrie McEvoy Fitzpatrick (@terriemcevoy)

Two weeks ago, Terrie announced the gender of her second child in a sweet instagram video.

The influencer took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her and David on the beach, and wrote: “I think the whole beach heard @davidfitz1986 scream!!!🤣😭🥹 Our hearts are truly bursting with happiness!!!! 🥹😭🫶🏼”

She continued: “We cannot wait to welcome you to the madness baby!!!🤣🥹🌿✨🤍 Ps over 20,000 of you were right in that poll during the week!🤯🤣🙌🏼🩵🩷 Love it!!🤣”