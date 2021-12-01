Terrie McEvoy and Suzanne Jackson launch their new brand

Terrie McEvoy and Suzanne Jackson have launched their new brand ‘Mantra Official’.

The Irish influencers teamed up with their agent Siobhan Murray to create a 14 piece boot collection, which went live on Wednesday.

The collection includes flat boots, knee high boots and heeled boots.

According to the brand’s Instagram, the boots were “designed with you all in mind, each pair is stylish and effortlessly chic”.

“We have focused on bringing you timeless designs & quality made to last,” the added.

Taking to Instagram, Terrie wrote: “WE ARE LIVE!!!🖤🎉🎉🎉🎉 Building @mantraofficial with these incredible women has been a dream come true!!!! Thank you so much for the support everyone we are blown away!!!!”

Suzanne added: “We’re LIVE 🎉🥳 We’re so excited here, thank you so much for the support, lovely words and orders so far on @mantraofficial 🥂🎉💪🏼We’re over the moon 🌙 I couldn’t be in business with anyone better – the most amazing women.”

“Hope you enjoy the site, and happy shopping – the quality is insane guys, wait until you get your order 💯🛍”

Shop the new Mantra Official collection here.