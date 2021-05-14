The influencer is expecting her first child

Terrie McEvoy admits she’s ‘overwhelmed’ by the reaction to her pregnancy announcement

Terrie McEvoy has admitted she’s “overwhelmed” by the reaction to her pregnancy announcement.

The Irish influencer and her husband David Fitzpatrick are expecting their first child together, and shared the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday.

Last night, Terrie took to her Instagram Story to thank her followers for sending them such kind messages.

The mum-to-be shared a screenshot of the engagement on her pregnancy announcement, and wrote: “Wow guys, thank you. We’re overwhelmed with the love and support!”

“Thank you for the gorgeous messages,” she added.

The couple announced the exciting news on Thursday by sharing sweet snaps of them holding their baby scan on the beach.

Terrie captioned the post: “We have been keeping a little secret 🙊 Our little family has been growing and we are absolutely smitten! Mam, Dad & big brother Jake can’t wait to meet you baby!!”

In the comment section, a host of well-known faces congratulated the happy couple.

Rosie Connolly wrote: “Oh my GOD!!!! So so thrilled for you.”

Suzanne Jackson also commented: “Yay!!! I’m so so happy for you both!! Terrie you’re going to be an amazing mummy and @davidfitz1986 you an amazing daddy. Such wonderful news.”

The influencer married her longterm love David in Portugal in September 2019.