Terrie McEvoy admits she was ‘shook’ after having unplanned c-section

Terrie McEvoy has admitted she was “shook” after having an unplanned c-section.

The popular influencer welcomed her first child, a daughter named Sydney, with her husband David Fitzpatrick earlier this month.

Their baby girl was born three weeks early due to complications, and Terrie has revealed she never planned to have a caesarean delivery.

Opening up about her daughter’s dramatic birth on Instagram, the Dublin native said: “It wasn’t what I wanted obviously, but a vaginal birth wasn’t meant to be so that was kinda hard to process…”

“Once I got over that part it was actually a nice experience, the staff were incredible.”

“My recovery so far has been really good. I listened to every single word from my midwives, doctors and physios,” she explained.

“I suppose being a nurse was quite helpful as well because I knew the importance of adequate pain relief and mobilising, so just listen to the healthcare professionals, follow every single bit of advice that they give you.”

Terrie then said: “It’s a lot though, it is a lot. It can be a really tough thing to go through.”

“If you’ve had a C-section and you found yourself really shook after it, I totally get that. I was shook for about 24 hours. I was like ‘oh my god what just happened.'”

Terrie married her longtime love David in a stunning ceremony in Portugal in September 2019.

The nurse announced her pregnancy back in May, by sharing sweet snaps of her and David holding their baby scan.

She captioned the post: “We have been keeping a little secret . Our little family has been growing and we are absolutely smitten!”

“Mam, Dad & big brother Jake can’t wait to meet you baby!!” she added, referring to the couple’s rescue dog.