Tayto Park Zoo announces reopening date

Tayto Park Zoo have announced their reopening date.

The popular attraction located in Co. Meath is home to more than 300 animals and 80 different species, and has been closed in recent months due to coronavirus restrictions.

In accordance with government guidelines, the zoo will now reopen on Friday, 30 April at 10am.

Speaking on the announcement, Ray Coyle, Founder of Tayto Park said: “We are delighted to be able to safely open the Tayto Park Zoo to our visitors.”

“From our very first bison over 10 years ago, the Tayto Park Zoo is now home to a diverse animal collection with species from all around the globe and is the perfect family day out to enjoy in a safe environment.”

“We look forward to opening our theme park attractions in accordance to government guidelines when safe to do so at a later date,” he added.

Deputy Zoo Manager, Aisling Power, said: “The Tayto Park Zoo team are really looking forward to welcoming back our visitors and friends in the coming weeks. Even though we’ve been closed it’s been a busy few months in the zoo, some of our new arrivals are very excited to meet some new faces!”

To book tickets visit: www.taytopark.ie.