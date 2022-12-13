Tara Kumar lands exciting new radio gig – after leaving RTÉ 2FM

Tara Kumar has landed an exciting new radio gig, after leaving RTÉ 2FM.

The DJ presented her final show on the radio station back in September and now, she’s set to present Clara Amfo’s Future Sounds on BBC Radio 1 over the Christmas.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Tuesday, Tara wrote: “The hardest secret I’ve ever had to keep 🙊 I’m so excited to share that I’ll be on @bbcradio1 this Christmas covering @claraamfo’s Future Sounds… I have to keep reading that sentence cause I can’t believe it’s true!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Kumar 🌴🌺 (@tarakumardj)

“A dream and goal that I’ve been visioning most of my life and I can’t believe it’s actually happening 🥹”

“From the middle of the outback of Australia via Dublin to one of the most iconic and legendary radio shows in the world. I’m truly feeling in awe of it all.”

“I couldn’t think of a better way to finish what has been a life changing year.

Please join me on the 26th, 27th and 28th of December from 6-8pm,” she added.

Irish influencer Louise Cooney commented on the post: “Oh my god Tara!!! Amazing! Delighted for you and so deserved!!! Fly that flag ❤️❤️❤️”

Presenter and model Vogue Williams wrote: “This is BRILLIANT.”

Singer Lyra added: “👏🔥👏🔥”