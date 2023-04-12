Taoiseach Leo Varadkar greets US President Joe Biden as he arrives in Dublin

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was on hand to greet US President Joe Biden as he touched down in Dublin Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

After spending the day in Belfast, the 80-year-old boarded Air Force One to fly to Ireland’s capital city.

Varadkar and Biden met on the rainy runway and shook hands, before Biden hopped into his presidential car and began his journey to Co. Louth.

The US President is expected to go for a walk about Carlingford Castle after arriving in Louth.

According to The Irish Times, he will be invited to delve into the history of his great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan here, who left for the US in the 1840s.

Biden will then travel back to Dublin, ahead of a long day of engagements on Thursday.

On the morning of April 13, he will meet with Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin – where he is likely to be introduced to the Irish President’s beloved Bernese Mountain dogs, Bród and Misneach.

Biden will then have a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Farmleigh estate.

Varadkar described President Biden’s upcoming visit as “an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries”.

Adding that it would be a “privileged and special moment,” Leo said: “Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland. Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement. He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.”

“When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards. We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfil the potential of all the people who call this island their home.”

On Thursday afternoon, Biden will address the Oireachtas, making him the fourth US President to do so – following John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

The US President will then wrap up his tour of Dublin with a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle that evening.

It is understood that he will be staying in the 5-star hotel The Conrad while in Dublin.

On Friday, Biden will travel to Ballina in Co. Mayo – the home of his great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt, who emigrated to the US in 1850 and settled in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The 80-year-old will conclude his visit with a public address outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina by the river Moy on Friday evening.

It’s understood Edward Blewitt supplied the bricks for that same church back in 1828.

You can register to attend the public event here.

President Biden will then head back to the US via Dublin Airport on Friday night.