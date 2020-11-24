Take a look inside Vogue Williams’ new Dublin home

Vogue Williams has shared a sneak peak into her new home in Dublin.

The Irish presenter is currently living in London with her husband Spencer Matthews, and their two children Theodore and Gigi, but purchased a stunning property in Howth back in June.

Taking to Instagram today, Vogue showed her followers a glimpse inside her Howth home, which she described as a modern and beachy vibe.

She wrote: “I never imagined I would own my own house in my favourite place in the world, well I did but I didn’t actually think it would happen!”

“I finally got the keys in March so I haven’t actually been to see it since before that,” Vogue revealed, after she was unable to travel home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I really hope I can get home to see it in person soon, it’s the perfect place for our family to spend lots of time.

“We may never move home full time but it’s so important for our children to have their Irish roots and you never know a bit of an Irish accent 😂”

The interior of the house was done by Ventura Design, Ireland’s leading interior design firm.

Vogue previously admitted she was “really missing Ireland”, after being unable to get home with the coronavirus restrictions.

“Feeling like I’ll never get home to Howth,” she said at the time, “I haven’t been back since November and I know there are bigger issues but I’m really missing Ireland.”

“Lots of tears today,” she admitted, “Miss my friends, miss my family and feeling so over all of this.

“I just want to go home,” Vogue added with a broken heart emoji.