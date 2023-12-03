Tadhg Fleming reveals how he shared baby news with his family

Tadhg Fleming has revealed how he shared his baby news with his family.

Last week, the social media star announced he’s expecting his first child with his wife Alannah.

Alongside a sweet photo from their wedding day and another of their family pets with their ultrasound, Tadhg wrote: “This day 6 months ago we had the best craic 🤣🤵🏻❤️👰🏻.”

Speaking to Síle Seoige, Derry opened up about finding out he’s going to be a grandfather.

“[Tadhg] gave me this,” the Kerry native said. “It was like a COVID kind of thing. I thought he’d COVID.”

“I just said, have you COVID?” he added.

Tadhg joked: “Myself and Alannah were like ‘Yeah, we came over, the two of us, to tell you I had COVID.'”

Welling up, Derry continued: “It’s beautiful. The two of us, Maureen and myself, we were an embrace.”

“I would just say we’re going to be grandparents.”

Joking, Tadhg said: “He’s crying because the baby will be over with him the whole time. He’ll be babysitting.”