Tadhg Fleming marries his longtime love Alannah in Killarney

Tadhg Fleming has married his longtime love Alannah.

The social media star proposed to his girlfriend in 2021, after nearly ten years together.

The couple tied the knot in Killarney over the weekend, and Irish band Ruaile Baile shared the first photo of the newly weds.

They captioned the post: “Big congrats to Tadgh and Alannah 💍 Thank you very much for having us as part of your big day! A wedding full of mad yolks, you can’t beat it 🟢🟡”

Tadhg commented: “Ahhh lads what a night…thanks so much …ye rocked it 🤝🏻💚”

Tadhg gushed about his relationship with Alannah in an interview with Goss.ie last year.

The Kerry native said at the time: “Lockdown definitely made us stronger, we didn’t kill each other! She’s definitely one of my best friends and she’s also my biggest critic. If I have any videos she doesn’t like, she’ll tell me straight, there’s no s**t.”

“She’s brilliant. With anything I do, she pushes me forward. She does her own thing, I do mine, and then we rendez-vous on the couch with a takeaway and talk about what happened in each other’s day.”

“We’re really excited to finally get married. It’s going to be really special. I’m looking forward to spending the future with her and all the dogs.”