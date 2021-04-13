Suzanne Jackson’s company donates eyeshadow palettes to frontline workers following controversy

SoSu By SJ faced backlash last month over the re-release of the Urban Bible Palette

Suzanne Jackson’s company has donated eyeshadow palettes to frontline workers following last month’s backlash.

In March, SoSu By Suzanne Jackson announced that the Urban Bible eyeshadow palette would be going back on sale – two years after it was initially created and released as a collaboration with makeup artist Keilidh Cashell.

Keilidh claimed her name was removed from the re-released palette without her knowledge, leaving her “disappointed” and “upset” – with the cosmetics company later responding to the backlash.

They wrote in a statement at the time: “As we respect Keilidh’s feelings on the situation, we have decided to remove the product from the sale with immediate effect.”

“This is not a decision we take lightly as of course there are financial investments involved, but as well as our words of apology we want to show action.”

“We will learn from this because we care about the people who collaborate with us and are associated with our brand. We would like to reiterate that there was no intention here to hurt or upset anyone.”

Taking to Twitter on Monday, frontline worker Aoife Mullally shared a snap of her with one of the Urban Bible palettes – after they had been donated to the Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital.

She wrote: “Thanks to @SoSueMe_ie and @CoombeFriends for the pressies for our fabulous staff. A lovely Monday surprise!”

Last week, Blanchardstown Hospital Society also tweeted a photo of a box of the palettes that had been donated to the staff, writing: “Thank you so much to Vikki for organising delivery of some gorgeous eyeshadow palettes from @SoSueMe_ie by Suzanne Jackson.”

“A very thoughtful and generous donation for our wonderful frontline staff. These will put a twinkle in their eyes ! @ConnollyNursing @HSCPConnolly”.

