Suzanne Jackson hits back at follower accusing her of not promoting black lives matter movement

Suzanne Jackson hits back at follower accusing her of not promoting black...

Suzanne Jackson has hit back at claims she hasn’t been using her social media platforms to promote the black lives matter movement.

The SoSu By SJ founder was accused of not using her Instagram page to support the current movement, after protests began taking place all over the world after the death of George Floyd.

International celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Ariana Grande have all been very vocal about the movement. While back at home stars like Samantha Mumba, Roz Purcell and Erica Cody are using their platforms to voice their encouragement.

After sharing a photo relaxing in the sun over the bank holiday weekend, an Instagram user commented: “Still not talking about Black Lives Matter?”

Suzanne was quick to quip back, replying: “I’ve shared many posts on my stories. It’s heartbreaking. And on my fb page too. Are you Only here to point out a negative? What about kindness matters too?”

Pals of Suzanne also stuck up for her below the comment, with one friend writing: “what even is this comment?!? 🤦🏼Nothing else to say that’s worthwhile. What happened is disgusting, but what about all lives matter? Just Another troll looking for exposure 😂 keep up the good work👌.”

The user, who does not follow Suzanne, continued to question her, writing: “I see nothing on your Facebook page. I see nothing on your twitter. I see nothing on your Instagram. Tell your followers where they can make a difference. Where they can donate.”

The beauty guru finally left the conversation, pointing out that she had shared her support online on other pages.

“go search my name on fb! There is loads!!! I don’t use Twitter & ive shared stuff on stories. You don’t even follow me 😂😂😂😂 always one isn’t there.”

A quick search on Facebook shows Suzanne sharing her heartbreak over George’s death.

In a public post on her personal page, the blogger shared quotes from George’s final words before dying after police brutality.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.