Suzanne Jackson debuts dramatic new look with hair transformation

Suzanne Jackson has debuted a dramatic new look.

The beauty boss, known for years for her flawless glam and signature glossy hair, has officially switched things up.

On Thursday, she surprised fans on social media with a major hair transformation.

Just hours after the internet went wild for Kate Middleton’s golden mane, Suzanne revealed her own fresh ‘do,’trading in her deep brunette locks for soft honey blonde, with the perfect highlights to frame her face.

She captioned the snap with a wink to her old look: “Dark hair? Don’t know her anymore…”.

Suzanne and her husband, Dylan O’Connor, split their time between Ireland and their gorgeous home in Portugal.

Speaking to RSVP recently, Suzanne opened up about life behind the scenes.

“Life is full-on right now, I always say I’m like a swan: calm on the surface but paddling like mad underneath!”

“It’s busy, but exciting, and I’m really grateful for everything going on. It’s a completely different pace. The sun’s shining, it’s peaceful, and everything moves a little slower here. It’s where I reset, find balance, and reconnect with my creativity.”

Fans were quick to flood the comments with love for her golden makeover.

One declared, “Oh my god [fire emoji] unreal!!!”, while another joked, “New character unlocked.”