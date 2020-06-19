Home Irish Showbiz Storm Keating shares sweet snap of daughter Coco – three months after...

Storm Keating shares sweet snap of daughter Coco – three months after welcoming second child

This is so cute!

By
Caoilfhionn Ní Dhúlaing
-
Storm Keating has shared a sweet snap of her daughter Coco, three months after she was born.

The 38-year-old welcomed her second child with Ronan Keating back in March.

Taking to Instagram, Storm posted an adorable black-and-white image of herself cradling their baby girl, alongside a heartfelt message.

“Can’t believe 12 weeks have already passed since this precious little gumnut joined our family 💕 ,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Can’t believe 12 weeks have already passed since this precious little gumnut joined our family 💕 And how big she’s grown since this photo! #CocoKnoxKeating you are the most adorable little thing and I just can’t get enough of you and your scrumptious little cuddles #myheartcouldburst #love #mylittlegirl #family #blessed Great photo @rokeating 😘

A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on

“And how big she’s grown since this photo!”

“#CocoKnoxKeating you are the most adorable little thing and I just can’t get enough of you and your scrumptious little cuddles,” she added.

Storm and Ronan tied the knot back in 2015, and they’re also parents to three-year-old Cooper.

View this post on Instagram

Can’t believe this incredible woman. A force to be reckoned with – hours from our little girl arrives in this world and she is chasing Coops around the garden. Even in our strange circumstances she is keeping the normal and focusing on what’s real ❤️

A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on

