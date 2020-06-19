Storm Keating shares sweet snap of daughter Coco – three months after welcoming second child

Storm Keating has shared a sweet snap of her daughter Coco, three months after she was born.
The 38-year-old welcomed her second child with Ronan Keating back in March.
Taking to Instagram, Storm posted an adorable black-and-white image of herself cradling their baby girl, alongside a heartfelt message.
“Can’t believe 12 weeks have already passed since this precious little gumnut joined our family 💕 ,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Can’t believe 12 weeks have already passed since this precious little gumnut joined our family 💕 And how big she’s grown since this photo! #CocoKnoxKeating you are the most adorable little thing and I just can’t get enough of you and your scrumptious little cuddles #myheartcouldburst #love #mylittlegirl #family #blessed Great photo @rokeating 😘
“And how big she’s grown since this photo!”
“#CocoKnoxKeating you are the most adorable little thing and I just can’t get enough of you and your scrumptious little cuddles,” she added.
Storm and Ronan tied the knot back in 2015, and they’re also parents to three-year-old Cooper.
On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.
The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.
#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.