Storm Keating shares sweet photo of newborn Coco as she juggles work and parenthood

Storm Keating has shared a sweet photo of her newborn Coco as she tries to juggle work and parenthood.

The 38-year-old welcomed her second child with Ronan Keating back in March.

Storm took to Instagram and revealed that she was nominated to take part in a challenge to raise money for charity.

“When @holly_branson threw her “juggling” @megaoffchallenge at me to help raise funds for the @national_emergencies_trust_ Caronavirus Appeal, I thought ‘great idea and great cause’ #icandothis I mean how hard can it be to juggle three balls in the air?” she started the post.

However, the mother-of-two admitted that she struggled to find the time to take the video and she decided to do her own version of the challenge.

“I didn’t realise that finding the time would actually be the real challenge for me!” she confessed.

“So darling Holly, rather than delaying this another day – please accept a different kind of “juggling” for this nomination … the juggling of a newborn and work 🥴🤪😂.”

Storm urged her followers to post their own versions of juggling during the global pandemic.

“Anyone can get involved whether you throw a challenge or accept one – just go to the @megaoffchallenge link and make a donation while you play!” she added.

She also revealed that the Boyzone singer captured the adorable photo of the mother and daughter when he came down the stairs and saw them.

Ronan recently discussed the birth of Coco, and admitted that welcoming their daughter during the coronavirus crisis was “lovely” but “strange”.

“It was just Storm and me and little Coco in lockdown in the hospital. The nurses were amazing, the staff were brilliant,” he explained on UK station Magic Radio last month.

“But it was just so different, it was so quiet, which was kind of nice in a way. We had all of that time just to ourselves,” he added.

The couple are already parents to their three-year-old son, Cooper.

