Storm Keating reveals she’ll need a year of rehab to recover from spinal surgery

Storm Keating reveals she’ll need a year of rehab to recover from...

Storm Keating has revealed she’ll need a year of rehab to recover from her recent spinal surgery.

The 39-year-old was rushed to hospital back in March with a serious back injury, where she underwent emergency surgery on her spine.

Opening up about her road to recovery, the mum-of-two told The Mirror: “You’ve got to give the nerves 12 months post-surgery.”

“It’s a long time to wait but between now and then I’m on a rigorous programme that will ease up as I get stronger.”

“It wasn’t until the surgeon said it was a success that I broke down. Then I had a couple of weeks with waves of emotions. You start to panic.”

“You realise what your life would’ve looked like and that I wouldn’t have been able to drive to school, or gone on holidays. All these thoughts go through your head.”

“My view on life has definitely changed a lot since I had that scare,” she admitted.

Praising her husband Ronan, Storm said: “He’s been a huge support! So have our big kids as well. Jack and Missy have been incredible. Without having a strong household, it wouldn’t have been possible.”

Ronan and Storm tied the knot in 2015, following Ronan’s split from Yvonne Connolly.

Ronan and Yvonne share three children together – Jack, 22, Missy, 20, and Ali, 15.

Storm and Ronan are parents to two children together – Cooper, 4, and Coco, 14 months.